Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Atrion worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atrion by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 64.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Atrion by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 184,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,334,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Atrion by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $703.90 on Thursday. Atrion Co. has a 52-week low of $567.00 and a 52-week high of $783.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $696.58 and a 200 day moving average of $648.28.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a boost from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

