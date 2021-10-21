Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Up to $686.11

Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $686.11, but opened at $710.45. Atrion shares last traded at $710.45, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $696.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $648.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.08.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Atrion by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 199,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Atrion by 1.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 184,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Atrion by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 146,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atrion by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Atrion by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

