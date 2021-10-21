AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,127 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,576 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,433,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.

AT&T stock opened at $25.91 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.58, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

