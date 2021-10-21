Auctus (AUC) Price Up 17.9% Over Last 7 Days

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Auctus has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $27,891.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus coin can now be bought for $0.0948 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Auctus has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.34 or 0.00294131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00045015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00099577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.61 or 0.00190849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Auctus

AUC is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 54,269,415 coins. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

