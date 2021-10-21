Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Audacy in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Audacy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

AUD stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. Audacy has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $499.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.42.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%.

In other news, CEO David J. Field bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,292,500 over the last ninety days. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Audacy in the second quarter valued at $38,254,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth about $34,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth about $27,094,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,504,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,796,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.