AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AUDC. Barclays initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 3.6% during the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 65.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AudioCodes by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AudioCodes by 13.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

