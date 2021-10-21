Audius Market Cap Reaches $812.00 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Audius coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $812.00 million and approximately $26.24 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00045625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00098843 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.83 or 0.00193325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,055,192,308 coins and its circulating supply is 411,910,943 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

