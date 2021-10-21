Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.62

Shares of Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 1027690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.14 price target on Aurcana Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$172.48 million and a PE ratio of -8.85.

Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN)

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

