Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,249 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.2% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $34,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.6% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 113,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,206,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 246.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $603.80. 9,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,645. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $237.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $568.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.44. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $603.55.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

