Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires 30,970 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 374.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 765,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 13.7% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 25.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.70. 116,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,832,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.81. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

