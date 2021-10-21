Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires 526,060 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,456,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526,060 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of American Well worth $18,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in American Well by 234.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 145,550 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in American Well by 14.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 457,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 57,889 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Well by 179.0% during the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 506,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 325,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in American Well during the second quarter worth $621,000. 40.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Well alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMWL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,178. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $770,899.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Mary Modahl sold 25,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $267,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 259,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,161.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,008 shares of company stock worth $5,196,994 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Well currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.