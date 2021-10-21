Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,131 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after acquiring an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after acquiring an additional 584,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,426,000 after acquiring an additional 175,552 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,991,000 after purchasing an additional 498,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,002,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,262,000 after purchasing an additional 236,111 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.84 and a 200-day moving average of $200.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.59 and a 12 month high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

