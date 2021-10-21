Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,893 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 625.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after buying an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 40.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $871,882,000 after buying an additional 1,116,967 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $213,957,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,792,000 after buying an additional 624,534 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after buying an additional 566,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.16.

MCD traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.51. 26,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,502. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $249.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.