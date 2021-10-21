Aureus Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,123 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 1.6% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $24,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX traded up $17.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $642.80. 164,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,117,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $582.74 and a 200 day moving average of $539.35. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $646.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.76.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

