Aureus Asset Management LLC Buys 4,581 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 574,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,389,000 after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 415,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 236.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 59,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 41,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.59. The company had a trading volume of 142,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,545,733. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.81. The stock has a market cap of $506.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $95.24 and a 1 year high of $171.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

