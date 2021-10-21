Aureus Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,888 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.4% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $53,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 38.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 12.0% during the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 51,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.69.

MSFT stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $308.65. The stock had a trading volume of 285,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,871,686. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $309.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

