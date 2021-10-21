Aureus Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 363,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 261,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.57. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.68 and a 52 week high of $183.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total value of $1,820,134.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $185,176.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,819 shares of company stock valued at $42,761,998 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

