Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431,924 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,206 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,609,000 after purchasing an additional 772,859 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,114,000 after purchasing an additional 367,602 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.24. The company had a trading volume of 973 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,123. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

