Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $23.77 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $23,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded up $27.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,411.45. 3,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,766. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,540.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,332.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2,304.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of 239.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($10.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,486.96.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

