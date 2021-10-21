Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $24.89 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,123 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 12,349 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 1.6% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $24,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $39,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.76.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $17.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $642.80. 164,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,117,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $582.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.35. The company has a market cap of $284.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $646.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

