Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $26.45 Million Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,695 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive accounts for 1.7% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Peloton Interactive worth $26,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 40,076 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after acquiring an additional 570,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 124,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after acquiring an additional 84,344 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTON traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.08. 41,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,267,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.32 and a 200 day moving average of $106.60. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTON. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.24.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,218.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 316,470 shares of company stock valued at $33,964,802. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

