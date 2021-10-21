Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $34.67 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 2.2% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $34,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.29.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $359.96. The company had a trading volume of 32,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,198. The firm has a market cap of $379.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $359.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $332.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.47.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.