Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $34.97 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,321 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.2% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $34,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.17.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,438 shares of company stock worth $8,450,449. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH traded up $2.66 on Thursday, hitting $437.75. The company had a trading volume of 40,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,117. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $299.60 and a 12-month high of $435.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $412.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

