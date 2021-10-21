Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $36.80 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 91,154 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 2.4% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $36,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $303.03. 4,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,275. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $310.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.89.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

