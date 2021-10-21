Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $64.38 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.1% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $64,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,836.20. 14,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,508.48 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,799.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,551.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,887.23.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

