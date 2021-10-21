Aureus Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.75.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.94. 92,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,039,868. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.18 and its 200-day moving average is $167.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $428.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

