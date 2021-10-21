Aureus Asset Management LLC Invests $2.92 Million in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 61,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,594,000 after acquiring an additional 987,960 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $43,483,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Altria Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,712,000 after acquiring an additional 802,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.33. 34,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,098,467. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

