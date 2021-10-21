Aureus Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Hershey by 17,356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,206,000 after acquiring an additional 760,380 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,368. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.05. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.23%.

In other news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.91.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

