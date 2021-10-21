Aureus Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,981 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.4% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $91.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $91.91. The company has a market capitalization of $137.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.27.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

