Aureus Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,609 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,606,130,000 after acquiring an additional 76,668 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in STERIS by 1.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,854,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,091,000 after acquiring an additional 89,973 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 345.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,087 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 604.8% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,597. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $170.36 and a 1 year high of $229.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.67 and a 200-day moving average of $208.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

