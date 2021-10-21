Aureus Asset Management LLC Purchases 21,104 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,104 shares during the period. SL Green Realty accounts for 2.0% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of SL Green Realty worth $30,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

NYSE:SLG traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.69. 20,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,815. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.47. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

