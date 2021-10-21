Aureus Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,908 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 135.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,237,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,538,000 after buying an additional 177,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PNC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.03.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.40. 20,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,319. The firm has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.85 and a twelve month high of $213.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

