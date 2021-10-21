Aureus Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned 0.73% of Integer worth $22,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Integer by 9.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,624,000 after buying an additional 92,645 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 6.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the second quarter worth about $2,044,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Integer by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,284,000 after acquiring an additional 24,365 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 5.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $99,242.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,663.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $1,017,224.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,970,260.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,772 shares of company stock worth $1,596,670. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Integer stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.90. The stock had a trading volume of 59,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,879. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.61. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $312.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

