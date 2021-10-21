Aureus Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Redstone cut shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.93.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $511.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $491.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $344.42 and a one year high of $513.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

