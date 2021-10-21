Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading 7% Higher

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price rose 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $22.10. Approximately 137,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,062,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 32,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $779,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $80,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,500 shares of company stock worth $6,199,500. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 38,749 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 101,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 304,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 129,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

