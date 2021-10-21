Aurubis’ (AIAGY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AIAGY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aurubis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of AIAGY stock remained flat at $$37.00 on Thursday. Aurubis has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16.

Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Primary Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Primary Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.

