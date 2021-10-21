Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS:ANZBY opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

