Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$19.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.75 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

