Automata Network Price Hits $1.09 (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00001743 BTC on popular exchanges. Automata Network has a total market cap of $187.63 million and $26.91 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Automata Network has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00068847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00071749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00102269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,408.88 or 0.99851670 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.38 or 0.06475649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00022749 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

