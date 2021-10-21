AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.96 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.96, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share.

NYSE:AN opened at $116.96 on Thursday. AutoNation has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $129.65. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $442,001.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 909,394 shares of company stock worth $111,138,850. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AutoNation stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of AutoNation worth $42,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

