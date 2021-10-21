Autonio (NIOX) Price Tops $0.12

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Autonio has a market capitalization of $11.10 million and approximately $313,636.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 38.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00068847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00071749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00102269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,408.88 or 0.99851670 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.38 or 0.06475649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00022749 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

