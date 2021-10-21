Avantor (AVTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. On average, analysts expect Avantor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avantor alerts:

NYSE AVTR opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $3,021,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 539,808 shares of company stock worth $21,524,687 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avantor stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Avantor worth $21,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Truist upped their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.