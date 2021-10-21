Avantor (AVTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. On average, analysts expect Avantor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AVTR opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $3,021,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 539,808 shares of company stock worth $21,524,687 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avantor stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Avantor worth $21,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

