Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,469 shares during the quarter. Avantor accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Avantor worth $18,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

AVTR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.28.

Avantor stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,988. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 85.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $3,021,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $3,994,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 539,808 shares of company stock worth $21,524,687. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.