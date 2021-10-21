Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $743.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to post sales of $743.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $746.75 million and the lowest is $739.00 million. Avaya reported sales of $757.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avaya.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVYA shares. TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.82.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. Avaya has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $34.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avaya by 20.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avaya by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,411,000 after purchasing an additional 109,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Avaya by 33.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 376,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after buying an additional 94,950 shares during the period.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.