Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.98.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVAH. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO David Afshar acquired 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,532,000. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $955,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $21,709,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $495,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.48.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.43 million. Analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

