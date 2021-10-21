AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,025.78 ($13.40) and last traded at GBX 1,024 ($13.38). Approximately 93,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 144,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,022 ($13.35).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 990.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 980.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AVI Global Trust Company Profile (LON:AGT)

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

