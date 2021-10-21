Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,464 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.53% of Avid Technology worth $9,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,326,000 after buying an additional 125,437 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $44,440,000. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,878,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,203,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,399,000 after buying an additional 203,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,839,000 after buying an additional 93,474 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 13,389 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $490,305.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 728,842 shares in the company, valued at $26,690,194.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,713 shares of company stock worth $1,136,305 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

AVID has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

