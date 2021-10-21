Avient (AVNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avient alerts:

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $52.31 on Thursday. Avient has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.