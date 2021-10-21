Avnet (AVT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Avnet to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avnet to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVT opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.92. Avnet has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist lowered their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

